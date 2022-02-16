WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in the head in Warren.

Police arrested Zulekha Williamson, 42, on a felonious assault charge.

According to a police report, the charge is in connection to a man’s stabbing Tuesday night in the 1200 block of Highland Ave. SW. Police said the caller who reported the stabbing took the victim, a 68-year-old man, to the hospital.

Police said the caller told investigators that Williamson caused the man’s injuries.

According to the report, the man was covered in blood and had a severe cut above his eye and on his head above his ear.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the charge.