YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was accused of shooting at a city police officer then running into the home of an elderly woman to hide was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury but not for the actual shooting.

Tawhon Easterly, 43, of Manhattan Avenue, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a firearm specification, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, burglary, tampering with evidence and notice of a prior felony conviction.

Easterly has been free on $65,000 bond following his arraignment in municipal court on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, trespass into a habitation, obstructing official business and a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.

Reports said Easterly fired several shots at an officer after police were called about 4:25 p.m. March 21 to the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.

An incident report was almost entirely blacked out but when an officer arrived, it said Easterly was there with a gun and he ran away from the officer, firing several shots while he did so.

The officer was not injured.

Easterly then forced his way inside a home in the 600 block of Oxford Avenue where an 83-year-old woman lives and he stayed there for at least 20 minutes before he surrendered, reports said.

Prosecutors last week filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking Judge Maureen Sweeney, who is overseeing this term of the grand jury, to have a hearing and removed Easterly’s bond because of the nature of the case and Easterly’s past criminal history.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone, who filed the motion, said he still wants to hold Easterly without bond even though the grand jury did not return an indictment for felonious assault.

Yacovone said Easterly fired a gun in public while children were playing and forced his way into the home of an elderly woman, and he served a past prison term for manslaughter.

“It doesn’t change the fact that he’s a major threat to the community,” Yacovone said.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and Yacovone said he could not comment on why the grand jury decided not to indict on the felonious assault charge.

“I can’t comment on why they did not [indict on felonious assault],” Yacovone said. “At this time, it’s my personal opinion the evidence is unclear if Easterly was shooting at the officer or in the air. Because we have the burden of proof, the intimidation charge seems to be more appropriate.”

Easterly is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.