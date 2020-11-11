Suspect accused of running at man, child with knife in Austintown, police say

The victim said before the man ran at them with the knife, he was using it to carve into a tree

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police arrested a man they say ran at another man and a child with a knife in a hotel parking lot earlier this week.

The victim told officers he and an 11-year-old child who was with him came out of the Quality Inn on N. Canfield-Niles Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.

He said they saw a man sitting in a chair, carving into a tree with a pocket knife.

The victim and child went to their car and noticed the man running at them with the knife raised in the air, according to a police report. The victim said he quickly drove away and the man went back to sit in his chair.

At first, police could not find the man in question but the victim called officers later after seeing him at the Quality Inn again.

Officers searched the hotel and found 20-year-old Walter Martinez, whom the victim identified as the man who charged at him, in one of the rooms. Police said they also found the knife in the hotel room.

Martinez was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated menacing.

More stories from WKBN.com: