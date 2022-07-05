BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of ramming a security guard with the vehicle he was driving at a local campground.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Paradise Lakes Campground in Bristolville, where they received reports that a man had driven through a fence after causing a disturbance.

Deputies said the suspect, John Webb, 19, of Warren, wasn’t there when they arrived.

A witness told investigators that he saw a man driving a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed through the campground, later pulling up to a campsite and yelling at guests. He said the man continued driving around the campground while yelling out the vehicle’s window, and he was concerned for the safety of other guests in the area.

The man said he contacted the camp’s security guard, and he and the security guard confronted the driver, who was stopped by a closed gate. He said the suspect appeared to be high or intoxicated and was confused about what was going on.

He said the suspect would not get out of the vehicle and instead put it in reverse, slamming the security guard into a golf car. The suspect then took off, driving through a fence at the park, according to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies said the guard was sore from the incident but declined medical attention at the scene. He later reported that his wrist was sprained as a result of the incident.

Guests who had been confronted by the suspect said they did not know who he was or what he wanted, according to the report.

Investigators were able to get the license plate of the vehicle and discovered that it had been stopped by investigators on Everett Hull near Lakeshore Drive. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen during a break-in in Warren, according to the report.

Deputies said Webb had been driving the vehicle. When they questioned him about the incident at the campground, they reported that he began making unusual statements.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging.

Deputies say Webb was also the suspect in an incident in Champion earlier in which a victim reported being threatened by a man with a gun.

Brookfield police also took a couple of reports in which Webb was listed as the suspect. He was charged with aggravated menacing after accusations that he threatened to burn down a house on Sunday morning in the township. Last year, police say Webb also sent a threatening email to Brookfield High School’s principal, and there were concerns about his mental well-being and possible drug use. A warrant had been issued for a misdemeanor telecommunications harassment charge in that case.

Webb is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on multiple charges.