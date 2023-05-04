NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls man is facing multiple charges after reports that he fired a gun at a man near his home.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Newton Falls-Bailey Rd. around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired and a man with a gun.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man told deputies that he was in the area to pick up a car that he had purchased from a woman when the suspect came out of a camper on the property and fired two shots at him. The man said the suspect was yelling at him to leave while pointing the gun at him and firing another shot, so he got into the car and sped away, later calling 911.

The suspect, Matthew Mollohan, 34, told police that he woke up to find people in his driveway by his vehicles. He said he told the group to leave, and when they refused, he grabbed his shotgun and fired shots at the ground to scare them away, the report stated.

When asked why he didn’t just call 911, Mollohan said he didn’t know but just wanted them to leave, the report stated.

Deputies seized the shotgun from a cabinet in the trailer. The firearm had been disassembled.

Deputies spoke to the woman who owned the vehicle that was being sold, and she said Mollohan was doing work on it. She said she was in contact with Mollohan via Facebook Messenger, and she told him that she was coming to get her vehicle. She said when she arrived with the man, Mollohan fired the shots.

Mollohan appeared in court Thursday morning, where bond was set at $25,000. He faces four felonious assault charges, as well as a violating a protection order charge.