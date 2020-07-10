Closings and delays
Suspect accused of dropping off dead man at entrance of St. Elizabeth Health Center

Mercy Health Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Medina man is facing a charge of abuse of a corpse for leaving a dead man in front of St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A warrant was issued this week for Chris Ruiz, 34, on a charge of abuse of a corpse, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Ruiz is accused of dragging a man out of a car June 19 at the Park Avenue entrance to the hospital and leaving him there, even though the man was already dead.

Police did not want to comment on how the man died, but they said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

