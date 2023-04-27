NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A training this week in Trumbull County aims to put the audience in the shoes of a victim of human trafficking.

A division of Mahonic County Public Health called The Mahoning Valley Pathways HUB will host a Survivor Led Human Trafficking Awareness Training on Friday. The event will last from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be hosted at Rust City Church, located at 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd., Suite 105-B, in Niles.

The training will be focused on making the audience feel what it’s like to be a victim of human trafficking. The training promises to not only simulate being trafficked but to also simulate the lasting psychological effects. It will all be survivor-led in order to give the audience a realistic opportunity to understand the effects of trafficking.

The training will be led by Teresa Merriweather, along with her staff. Merriweather is a trafficking survivor herself and is considered to be an expert in human trafficking.

She is dedicated to helping victims of trafficking throughout the world, acting as a consultant on a Global Project based out of the U.K. and the U.S. that helps raise awareness and survivor alliances. She is also known as the co-author of “Rethinking Primary Prevention of Child Trafficking.”

Ohio is one of the leading states in the nation for human trafficking, according to Mahoning County Public Health. Trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry, and it’s estimated that there are between 20-40 million people in modern slavery today around the world, the most in recorded history.