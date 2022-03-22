WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials in Trumbull and Mahoning counties want to know what health issues concern you the most.

Mahoning Trumbull Community Health Partners is conducting a Community Health Assessment to determine the most significant health concerns for adults and families who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The survey is conducted every three years and helps when planning policies and programs.

The survey can be accessed at www.mahoningtrumbullhealthsruvery.com.

Collaborating departments include Mahoning County Public Health, Trumbull County Combined Health District, Youngstown City Health District and Warren City Health District.