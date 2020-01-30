Survey uncovers incorrect thinking about leading cause of death in women

A Cleveland Clinic survey uncovers what we don't know about the leading cause of death in women

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Did you know that heart disease is still the number one killer of men and women in the United States?

If you got that wrong, you are not alone. A Cleveland Clinic survey finds that although heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, 68% of Americans do not know it’s the foremost killer of women.

According to the survey, many Americans incorrectly thought breast cancer was the leading cause of death in women, with men especially likely to think this (44% vs. 33%).

Among Millennials, 80% could not identify heart disease as the leading cause of death in women.

Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S.

The survey also found that many Americans didn’t recognize key symptoms of heart attacks in women which include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Pain in the neck or back or back of the jaw

New or dramatic fatigue

Nausea/vomiting

Americans also don’t recognize that most heart disease is preventable – for both men and women, according to the survey, and that even though 90% of heart disease is due to modifiable/controllable risk factors, only 8% of Americans know that.

February is American Heart Month, and all month long events are happening across the country to educate everyone about the risk of heart disease. Heart Health screenings are being offered at many clinics free of charge during the month of February.

The MinuteClinic at CVS stores is offering free heart health screenings any Thursday in February.

Customers can learn the five personal health numbers that can help determine risk for heart disease:

Total cholesterol

HDL (good) cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index

No appointment is necessary. Find a MinuteClinic near you.