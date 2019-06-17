Survey team to look over storm damage in Trumbull County

The team will determine if a tornado touched down

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A survey team with the National Weather Service (NWS) will be in Trumbull County Monday looking over damage that may have come from a tornado.

The team will be looking over several areas including Warren, Brookfield Center and Masury. They will also be looking at storm damage in southeast Cuyahoga County.

NWS officials say there were three possible tornadoes that occurred during Sunday’s storms. One possible touchdown was in western Trumbull County through northern Warren. Then, another along Route 82 near Brookfield Center to Masury, crossing the state line in Pennsylvania. And in Cuyahoga County, a tornado possibly touched down near Oakwood to Glenwillow.

WATCH AS A POSSIBLE TORNADO BLOWS ACROSS ROUTE 82.

One of the places the surveyors will likely go is the township cemetery in Brookfield where trees came down and headstones were damaged. Also, a commercial building was damaged in the same area.

In Warren, the roof at Carrier Services Group on Mahoning Avenue in Warren was torn off.

As of Monday, June is the 7th wettest on record, according to data provided by the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

About six and a half inches of rain has fallen since June 1. Normally by June 17, we should have about two inches.

The wettest June on record was in 1986 with a total of 10.66 inches.