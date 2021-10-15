Survey shows how many parents plan to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

(WKBN) – A new survey conducted by the COVID-19 Education and Equity Project shows that two in three parents of children 5-11 plan to vaccinate their child against the virus.

The survey also showed that 60% of parents of school-aged children support requiring eligible children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has received a request from Pfizer to amend its emergency use authorization to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age. An advisory committee meeting is set for Oct. 26 to discuss the request and could end in a decision.

Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a children’s study. The company says vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels that were as strong as what teenagers and young adults get after the regular-strength shots.

Nearly 75% of parents say they are at least somewhat concerned that their child will contract COVID-19. Among unvaccinated parents, the survey showed the biggest factor in hesitancy is worry that vaccines were developed too quickly.