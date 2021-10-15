Survey shows how many parents plan to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A new survey conducted by the COVID-19 Education and Equity Project shows that two in three parents of children 5-11 plan to vaccinate their child against the virus.

Adobe Stock

(WKBN) – A new survey conducted by the COVID-19 Education and Equity Project shows that two in three parents of children 5-11 plan to vaccinate their child against the virus.

The survey also showed that 60% of parents of school-aged children support requiring eligible children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has received a request from Pfizer to amend its emergency use authorization to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age. An advisory committee meeting is set for Oct. 26 to discuss the request and could end in a decision.

Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a children’s study. The company says vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels that were as strong as what teenagers and young adults get after the regular-strength shots.

Nearly 75% of parents say they are at least somewhat concerned that their child will contract COVID-19. Among unvaccinated parents, the survey showed the biggest factor in hesitancy is worry that vaccines were developed too quickly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com