Survey results show Salem residents want 1 trash-collecting service for entire city

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Council wants one trash collector service for the city.

This summer, the city sent out 5,300 surveys to residents asking their opinion. Less than 1,500 responded.

Close to 900 said yes to the single hauler while more than 500 said no.

City leaders say having just one trash company would help cut down on wear and tear of the roads. It would also force residents to bring in their trash cans.

“One trash hauler, we can enforce the trash ordinances as far as having your trash buggy back to your property behind your garage in 24 hours. Whereas right now, we got five different haulers servicing the city and we can’t really enforce that ’cause every day there is a different hauler,” said Salem City Council President Tom Baker.

Baker says the idea will need to be discussed with a city council committee, who will then decide whether to bring the issue before the entire council for a vote.