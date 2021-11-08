Surveillance video released of Halloween shooting outside Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the frightening moments when numerous shots were fired outside a busy bar on Halloween.

“It’s scary to think of all the lives that could have been taken that night just because of the carelessness,” said Det. John Greaver, with the Warren Police Department.

The shooting happened in a crowded parking lot at Parkplace 24 Tavern on Parkman Road early Halloween morning.

“Approximately 27 shell casings were recovered from this parking lot, which is a pretty small area. There was a lot of people in that area,” Det. Greaver said.

Police say the video shows Jumal Rowe firing a weapon and even shooting behind him as he’s running away.

“It didn’t matter to him who he was going to hit, he was just shooting to be shooting. It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” Det. Greaver said.

Investigators say Tay’Jhon Baugh is the man holding a gun chasing after Rowe. Police say a third man, identified as Kenyon McGriff, also fired shots.

Three people were seriously injured.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight that first started at a bar in Niles and picked back up inside Parkplace 24.

“The bar owner attempted to clear everybody out of the bar and once they got out of the bar into the parking lot, that’s where everybody got their guns out and started shooting,” Det. Greaver said.

“It basically was a gun battle,” said Roy Davis, who lives across the street. “It can be a little unnerving, especially when you’re woken up out of a sound sleep to the sound of gunfire. There’s nothing like getting woke up out of a sound sleep to gunfire.”

McGriff remains in jail as his case heads before a grand jury while investigators continue to look for Rowe and Baugh. If you know where they are, you’re asked to call 911.

“The goal is to get this to stop or at least reduce it as much as we can and if that means, unfortunately, putting people in jail then that’s what we have to do,” Det. Greaver said.