Police said he stole guitars and an amplifier

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem police are trying to find the man they say broke into a business early Thursday morning.

Police say a man broke into Salem Music Centre on E. State Street just before 4 a.m.

In the surveillance video above, you can see him stealing guitars and an amplifier.

Police said he got in by throwing a brick through a window.

If you have any information, call Salem police at 330-337-7811.