YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special ceremony was held at a local hospital in April after a mother was suddenly admitted to the hospital.

Marcus and Kamilah were married at St. Elizabeth Health Center after Marcus’s mother, “Miss Patty,” was hospitalized a day before the couple’s wedding, according to a social media post.

Miss Patty wanted Marcus to keep going with their wedding, but the couple did not want to hold the wedding without her.

The nursing team at St. Elizabeth helped Marcus and Kamilah organize a surprise wedding at the hospital. They also kept a close eye on Miss Patty during the ceremony.

Kamilah and Marcus hit their one-month anniversary on Saturday.