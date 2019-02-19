Surge in tax filings as payers notice refund adjustments

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Internal Revenue Service expects Tuesday, February 19 to be the busiest day of the year.

Millions of Americans spent the holiday weekend filing their tax return, but this year many may notice a difference in their refund.

Some taxpayers are complaining about it on social media, but its the withholding in paychecks that's the problem. According to a CNN report, many workers saw a bump in their take-home pay following sweeping tax cuts using the new IRS income tax withholding tables. Workers who didn't adjust their withholding could see a reduced refund.

"A lot of folks are getting smaller refunds, but they are also getting more money in their paychecks week over week," said IRS spokesperson Matt Leas.

The IRS is encouraging frustrated taxpayers to check their withholding amount in their paychecks and file a new W-4.

Other taxpayers could see their tax burden increase because the revised code eliminated some popular deductions, including the following: (Courtesy U.S. News and World Report)

The standard $6,350 deduction.

Personal exemptions.

Unlimited state and local tax deductions.

A $1 million mortgage interest deduction.

An unrestricted deduction for home equity loan interest.

Deductions for unreimbursed employee expenses.

Miscellaneous itemized deductions.

A deduction for moving expenses.

Unrestricted casualty loss deduction.

Alimony deduction.

Deductions for certain school donations.

Deductions from tax extenders.

Leas says if you are due a refund, you should see it in about 21 days after you file.