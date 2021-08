CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday.

Police said they pursued Brandon Sanor after finding he had felony warrants and that he was in violation of a protection order.

Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

The chase ended after Sanor crashed into a tree at the intersection of Thomas and Saltwell roads outside of Lisbon in Center Township.

Police said Sanor ran on foot before he was placed into custody.