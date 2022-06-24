(WKBN) — With protests expected into the weekend in the wake of Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, we’re learning the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be on heightened alert for potential problems.

“Especially when it pertains to, you know, keeping folks safe so we’re gonna be monitoring every situation as we should and making sure folks are safe no matter what they’re doing,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.

For security reasons, the State Patrol is not releasing any specifics about the steps they will be taking this weekend.