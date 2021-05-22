Supreme Court rules Horizon Science Academy in Youngstown was wrongfully disqualified from state funding

The Court directed the department to provide grants of up to $1,750 for each economically disadvantaged student and $1,000 for all other students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve Horizon Science Academies, including one in Youngstown, were wrongfully disqualified from additional state funding, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled earlier this week.

In a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court rejected the Ohio Department of Education’s position that the schools’ operator had to be registered as an out-of-state corporation with the Ohio secretary of state to be considered “in good standing” within the meaning of a 2019 law.

The Court directed the department to provide grants of up to $1,750 for each economically disadvantaged student and $1,000 for all other students attending the 12 Horizon schools across the state.

The Horizon Science Academy of Youngstown on Southern Boulevard was among the schools referenced in the complaint.

The Court’s opinion noted three other Horizon Science Academies, with the same operator as the schools that were denied the grants, applied under a different section of the budget bill and received grants for the 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Sharon L. Kennedy, Patrick F. Fischer, R. Patrick DeWine, and Melody J. Stewart joined the majority opinion. Justices Michael P. Donnelly and Jennifer Brunner dissented without written opinions.