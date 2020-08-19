Supreme Court orders new trial for man convicted of Sharon murder during birthday party

In 2017, Michael Bagnall was convicted of killing 23-year-old Jaylen “Bubby” West

Michael Bagnall, convicted of murdering a man in Sharon during a birthday party in 2017

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man who was convicted of shooting and killing a man during a February 2015 birthday party in Sharon.

In 2017, Michael Bagnall was convicted of killing 23-year-old Jaylen “Bubby” West, who investigators said was shot during a disagreement at the birthday party.

As part of an appeal, the Supreme Court reversed a superior court’s decision Tuesday, ordering a new trial in the case.

The Supreme Court’s ruling cited a Brady violation, saying there was a failure to disclose an agreement between the district attorney’s office and a key witness in the trial.

