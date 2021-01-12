Supporters rejoice over installation of new bishop of Youngstown Diocese

A socially-distanced crowd sat and watched as Bishop David Bonnar was named the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the crowd size was limited for Bishop David Bonnar’s installation, there were about 80 people in attendance. Everyone was there to support him.

“It was beautiful. I thought it was really beautiful and very heartfelt by everyone here,” May Linn Fitzpatrick, Bonnar’s sister.

In attendance were other bishops from around the country, priests, family members, friends and local leaders.

The installation ceremony is something many have been anticipating for almost two months.

“Very excited because tomorrow is going to be a new day when we come into the office. It’s a new adventure that each and every one of us will accept wholeheartedly,” said Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

Zuraw said Bishop Bonnar’s experience in the Diocese of Pittsburgh will help a lot, both from a pastor’s side and the administration.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is looking to tap into Bonnar’s experience.

“That’s what we need right now in this community. Someone who can get outside of their comfort zone. We need people out in the community. I’m looking forward to working with him,” Brown said.

There will be challenges along the way. Zuraw said the pandemic is one of them.

“COVID has brought a great challenge to the church, the wider church, to try and get the people back when it is safe to come back to church,” he said.

Family members have confidence in Bishop Bonnar. Fitzpatrick said her brother knew he wanted to be a priest.

“We’ve known since he was about four years old or five years old when he played Mass in the basement,” Fitzpatrick said.

Bonnar looked to his parents as a source for inspiration.

“Very, very close-knit family, and I know that my dad was always his best friend,” Fitzpatrick said.

