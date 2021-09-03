Support retreat held for women in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Women in Columbiana County are invited to an all-women’s retreat in November.

It’s for any woman who has fallen on hard times.

It’s being held by ADAPT of Columbiana County in Lisbon. They will offer mental health resources and community member contacts for support.

“Our goal is to start relationships with these women. So we can walk alongside of them, long term. And not only that but get them plugged into community resources and other professionals in the county that can help them,” said ADAPT of Columbiana County coordinator Lisa Wallace.

For more information or to register, visit ADAPT’s website.