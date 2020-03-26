Support group encourages grandparents to reach out if they’re homeschooling

Grandparents who are in need of help raising their grandchildren because of the opioid epidemic can call "Grand Addition"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A support group for grandparents raising children because of the opioid epidemic is encouraging families to reach out if they have any needs during these tough times.

Grandparents are now having to homeschool their grandchildren since schools were closed because of COVID-19.

North-Mar Church on E. Market Street in Warren hosts the group called “Grand Addition.”

The group is encouraging grandparents who have specific needs to call the North-Mar Church office at 330-856-3496.

Group members say the church has even been delivering groceries as well.

“Worst of times sometimes brings the best out in people. So I encourage people, check on your neighbors. Everybody can help a little bit, so we’re doing our part and I hope everybody else does their part helping these grandparents weather the storm,” said Sharon Grover, Grand Addition.

The group asks you to consider making a donation to the non-profit Solace of the Valley. Just put Grand Addition in the memo.