UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It appears that supply chain issues are holding up the completion of a road paving project in Columbiana County.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation say a nationwide shortage of pavement-marking paint has kept them from finishing work on a stretch of Route 14 that was repaved over the summer months.

It has kept crews from putting down the white “fog-line” marking on the sides of the roadway.

The contractor will put down a temporary coat of paint when the weather permits to provide edge lines before winter hits. More permanent lines will be placed once the shortage is resolved.