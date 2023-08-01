YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tonight, sky-gazers will have the chance to see the first of two super moons this month.

The supermoon will be rising. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth.

During this time, the moon appears bigger and brighter than ever.

Experts say the best time to see it begin will be around 9:18 p.m.

The moon may appear to decrease in size as it rises in the night sky, however, it actually stays the same size. It’s called a moon illusion.

“Try holding your thumb out at arm’s length like this and look at the moon as it’s rising. Then, go back two hours later and do the exact same thing: same size,” said astronomer Jay Reynolds.