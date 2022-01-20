(WKBN) – The superload truck making its way from New York has entered local counties in Pennsylvania.

It is now traveling through Venango and Mercer counties. It is traveling along Route 322 near the border of Clarion and Venango counties to Route 62 in Venango County to Route 173 in Mercer County.

It will then enter Ohio via Interstate 80 before arriving at its final destination in Wampum, which is in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania. It should arrive on Jan. 22.

The superload is over 200 feet long and is making a more than 400-mile journey.

Drivers should expect traffic stoppages and travel delays as the superload will use two traffic lanes while slowing down.