Superload travels through Wellsville, closes roads to make room

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A superload traveled through Wellsville Wednesday, tying up some streets as the truck passed through.

The 470,000-pound cargo was heading to South Field Energy power plant located on Osborne Road.

The route went from School Road to State Route 7 southbound to State Route 45 north to Osborne Road.

Traffic was maintained with rolling road blocks.

The transport was accompanied by four Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers, the Ohio Department of Transportation. local police and utility trucks.

Drivers encountered delays of 30 minutes or less while the superload moved along State Route 45.