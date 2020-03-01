Superload going through Wellsville expected to delay traffic

The transport is scheduled to begin the move at 9 a.m. from Wellsville to the South Field Energy power plant located on Osborne Road

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A superload is scheduled to move through the Wellsville area Sunday, restricting traffic along State Route 7 southbound and State Route 45.

The route is as follows: From Sixteen Road in Wellsville to Route 7 southbound (the transport will travel north in the southbound lanes) to Route 45, Route 45 north to Osborne Road.

The transport is scheduled to begin the move at 9 a.m. from Wellsville to the South Field Energy power plant located on Osborne Road.

Traffic will be maintained via rolling road blocks.

The transport will be accompanied by four Ohio State Highway Patrol escorts, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), local law enforcement and utility trucks. Progress of the superload will affect traffic in all directions on the traveled routes.

Drivers in the area should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.