Superintendents meet to discuss COVID guidelines; masking mostly up to parents

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County school superintendents met with officials from the health department to discuss how to open schools for this year.

As of now, they plan to follow recommendations from other major health organizations.

“We met with the school superintendents to kind of review the recommendations that have come from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health,” said Health Commissioner Wes Vins.

While it’s highly recommended that schools continue sanitizing, hand washing and social distancing, one of the big questions that still remains is do students have to wear masks this fall.

“The unvaccinated student, we continue to support and look at the recommendations from the state that the state strongly recommends students wear masks in school,” Vins said.

“I think it is common sense to follow the recommendations, and I think parents are going to have that decision, ultimately,” said Donald Mook, superintendent for Columbiana Exempted Village School District.

Mook said masks, at this point, will be recommended. They are still planning on using temperature scanners and handwashing stations.

“If mandates come down, we will follow them. Otherwise, I think that parents have the opportunity to make that decision,” Mook said.

Illnesses, in general, were also discussed. The consensus is whether COVID or other ailments, don’t send your child to school sick.

Vins said there may be a slight difference in how each school handles recommendations.