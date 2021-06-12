Super Cruise returns to Salem with 4 days of fun

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Super Cruise is back this weekend in Salem.

The Super Cruise is a four-day event and began on Thursday with food, entertainment and classic cars.

On Saturday, people gathered to show off their vintage and unique cars, including the first place car for the Indy 500.

Hundreds of cars are expected to participate in the event.

One of the organizers, Gene Johnson, says that for many, the classic cars bring back childhood memories.

“It’s four days of fun. We have all kinds of events for anybody and all. We have everything from craft vendor shows, car shows, race car displays. We have something for everybody,” Johnson said.

If you didn’t have a chance to stop out, the event is going on until 11 p.m. Saturday. Sunday will be the main event downtown with the Show and Shine Car Show, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.