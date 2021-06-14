Super Bowl champ returns to roots, presents scholarship at Campbell Memorial

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Super Bowl champion isn’t forgetting his roots.

Deland McCullough graduated from Campbell Memorial, and he’s back home to present the first-ever scholarship in his name.

McCullough was a running backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

On Monday, he returned to his high school to give senior James Shaffer the $5,000 award.

“You know, my roots and my foundation as a student athlete was formed here at Campbell Memorial. Love the place, love the city, love what it stands for, and I just wanna be in a position to be able to give back to somebody who has dealt with adversity and found motivation, thrives on family,” McCullough said.

McCullough is now the Associate Head Coach for Indiana University.

Monday afternoon, he’ll be at YSU, recruiting for his new team.