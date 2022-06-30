WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear convicted murderer Danny Lee Hill’s case.

In an opinion relating to orders filed Thursday, six of the nine justices denied Hill’s petition for a “writ of certiorari,” meaning the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the death penalty remains in effect.

Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. He had claimed he was intellectually disabled when he killed Fife.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, the next step in the case would be for Prosecutor Dennis Watkins to request the Ohio Supreme Court set an execution date.

Raymond’s mother Miriam Fife says she’s happy with the Supreme Court’s Decision. Fife says that she wants to know if the death penalty is ever done away with, this puts some teeth into the argument to never let him out of prison because they see him as the worst of the worst.