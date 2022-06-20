WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Country Club is full of golfers Monday and the fun will continue until sunset.

It’s all for the third annual Sunrise to Sunset marathon golfing event hosted by the Greatest Golfer.

It’s a day where golf gives back. Golfers are playing as many holes as they can all day to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

The event allows people to pledge per hole, sponsor a golfer, or make a direct donation to the Boys and Girls Club.

There were already 20,000 pledges before they started golfing at sunrise. They had 35,000 their first year and are hoping to surpass that number.

“We wanted to pick an organization that represents Youngstown, and I don’t think there’s a better organization because they develop our youth for future generations. I think it’s just a great way to give back,” said organizer Ken Keller.

There is also a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Mediate Financial. If someone gets a hole-in-one on hole 12, they will donate $2,000 to the cause.