Sunrise Entertainment releases summer concert schedule for Warren amphitheater, subject to COVID-19 developments

The company plans to follow social-distancing directives from the governor, so the schedule is subject to those rules

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunrise Entertainment has released its schedule of summer concerts at the amphitheater in Warren, though the company admits that it’s subject to the latest developments with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The schedule was finalized in December, before the current stay-at-home order and social-distancing mandates in Ohio.

“In doing this, we ask you to understand that the situation is evolving and that we will comply with all future directives from Gov. Mike DeWine,” read a statement from Sunrise Entertainment.

The schedule for River Rock at the Amp is as follows:

RIVER ROCK AT THE AMP 2020

Saturday May 30 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Fleetwood Mac Experience: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

8:30 PM – Straight On: A Tribute to the Music of Heart

Saturday June 13 Tickets: $10

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Heart & Soul: The premier tribute to Huey Lewis and The News

8:30 PM – Face to Face: The Billy Joel/ Elton John Tribute

Saturday June 20 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open/ Save The Frogs : Fun Party Band

5:30 PM – Northern Whiskey: Modern Country Cover Band

8:30 PM – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Saturday June 27 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Brass Metropolis: A Tribute to Chicago

8:30 PM – Disco Inferno: 70’s Disco Tribute Band

Friday July 3 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – My Drunk’n Uncle : High Energy Rock n Roll

8:30 PM – Fins to the Left: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

Saturday July 11 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Talk of the Town: Tribute to The Pretenders

8:30 PM – E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute

Saturday July 18 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Old Skool: Hits from the 80’s, 90’s and today!

8:30 PM – Shining Star: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday July 25 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Huckin Fillbillys : Redneck Rock n Roll

8:30 PM – Wrëking Crüe- The Mötley Crüe Experience

Saturday August 1 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Michael Weber Show: Explosive Rock Group from Akron, Ohio

8:30 PM – Queen Nation: Tribute to the Music of Queen

Saturday August 15 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Moving in Stereo: A Tribute to the Cars

8:30 PM – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Saturday August 22 Tickets: $10

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Invincible: Northeast Ohio’s premier Pat Benatar Tribute

8:30 PM – Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Saturday August 29 Tickets: $10 in advance/ $15 day of show

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Morrison Hotel: The #1 Doors Tribute Band

8:30 PM – Wish You Were Here: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate of these events and at the Sunrise Inn and Robins Theatre box office in downtown Warren, when the social-distancing order is lifted.

River Rock at the Amp classic rock concerts take the stage rain or shine at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, located at 321 Mahoning Avenue NW. The Amp is located in downtown Warren, along Millionaires’ Row and adjacent to historic Courthouse Park overlooking the Mahoning River.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for every event. In addition to amphitheatre seating, there is plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets.

More information can be found at www.riverrockattheamp.com