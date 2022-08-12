GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There is an opportunity over the next few days to get some beautiful pictures with sunflowers.

Angiuli’s Farm has hosted the Pick Your Own Sunflower event since 2020. It’s free for everyone to enjoy the view and snap some photos. Customers must pay to pick their own sunflowers, however.

The field is along Route 46 in Green Township. It was planted with a mission to spread happiness and put smiles on faces.

“We thought it would be an idea to just have a large sunflower field and people just to drive by, stop in, come take a look at, walk, you know, just walk the patch, and you know, just enjoy it — the beauty,” said manager Carl Angiuli.

You can visit the field any day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a special sunset picking this Sunday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.