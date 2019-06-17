National Weather Service: Storm produced multiple tornadoes in Trumbull Co.

Both tornadoes are classified as "weak," but they brought down numerous trees and damaged buildings

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed Sunday’s storm produced two tornadoes that moved through Trumbull County.

An EF1 tornado touched down east of Vienna and just north of State Route 82 around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. It traveled east across Brookfield and lifted in West Hill — nearly six miles.

It was 250 yards wide with a maximum wind speed of 95 mph. The tornado brought down numerous trees.

The NWS said another EF1 tornado started in Windham, Ohio shortly after 4 p.m. and made its way toward Howland Center, traveling across Warren and lifting near the Trumbull County Country Club.

The tornado was 250 yards wide and its path was over 13 miles. It had a maximum wind speed of 100 mph. This tornado also brought trees down and destroyed several buildings, according to the NWS.

No one was hurt in either tornado.

As the team of investigators surveyed damage along Route 534 in Southington Monday morning, Don Donaldson said he wasn’t around when the storms hit late Sunday afternoon.

They dropped trees and branches all around his house, but never touched the structure itself.

“My dogs were in the house. That’s what I was worried about. And they were nervous when I got them. They didn’t want to come out. They were really scared,” Donaldson said.

And with good reason. The storm, which first touched down a few miles away near Windham, splintered a wooden shed, flipped a walking bridge in front of Southington Schools and ripped strips of sheet metal from Donaldson’s barn, throwing them across the road.

“It was actually very easy to confirm that this was a tornado,” said Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Jamison and her team drove along what they believe to be the storm’s path, including an area in Leavittsburg near Route 422, as well as Warren’s northwest side. They said it dissipated, then reformed near Brookfield and moved into the Shenango Valley.

“At this point, it looks like we have two, possibly three, tornadoes that occurred in the local area yesterday,” Jamison said.

She said Ohio averages about 22 tornadoes a year, but 2019 has already seen more than that. There were 25 in the Dayton area alone late last month.

Jamison said with El Nino bringing moist, unstable conditions into the region, this may not be the last time we see damage like this.

“Unfortunately, we have a long way to go before we’re out of tornado season.”

The NWS also looked over damage in Cuyahoga County and confirmed a tornado touched down there as well.