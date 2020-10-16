Sunday scare: Boardman woman looking for stolen skeletons to be returned

They were a birthday gift from her brother and are very special to her

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman wants her four 5-foot skeletons back after they were stolen from her yard last weekend.

“I immediately started canvassing the neighborhood to everybody that had cameras,” said Jennifer Evans, the owner of the skeletons. “We found out two blocks over, this truck came into the neighborhood down Wingate to Lemoyne, was out in front about two minutes at my house, and then went back to Sheridan and went back the same way they came.”

Evans said their neighborhood isn’t a popular cut-through, so she thinks they had been there before, saw the skeletons and wanted them for themselves.

According to a report with the Boardman Police Department, Evans discovered them missing at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, and the skeletons were last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to video from a neighbor’s security camera, they were taken around 4:45 a.m., the video is timestamped for 4 a.m., but Evans said that was incorrect.

The four missing skeletons, which were stolen in about two minutes, are valued at $50.

Evans said she has provided Boardman police with a neighbor’s security footage.

“One was broken in half,” said Evans. “I have the two halves under the tree with a wine bottle. They also took the ‘Walking Dead’ wine bottle.”

Halloween is one of Evans’ favorite holidays, and she puts in a lot of work into decorating. A neighbor even complimented her on it during the interview. She also said the skeletons take her a couple of hours to set up.

“My new batch is much more secure. They’re tethered and alarmed in such a way that within a second or two, the whole neighborhood will be awake and will be aware of what’s going on, so I’ve learned a lot from this experience,” Evans said.

While she might have learned something, Evans would like to have her decorations back. She said they were a birthday gift from her brother.

“They were really special to me. He knows how much I love Halloween, and I remember the day I got the boxes, I was just so excited,” she said.

Evans wants to thank her neighbors for helping her after she found out they were stolen.

“So many people were willing to help me, and investigate, and share their camera footage with me and everything,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without my neighbors.”

