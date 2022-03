POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators said the glare from the sun was blamed for a crash Friday morning in Poland.

It happened around 8 a.m. on US-224.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for over an hour.

Officials on the scene say a car pulling out of the driveway couldn’t see oncoming traffic from the sun.

Both cars had front-end damage.

One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.