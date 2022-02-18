(WKBN) – We’ve lost all of the snow on the ground, but when it’s there and skies are clear, the sun will bounce into your eyes.



Some people will hear the term snowblindness. That’s mainly in higher elevations with strong UV rays and high reflection of snow that can affect the front of your eye. At our level, the sun bouncing off the snow causes mostly glare.

“That glare can inhibit their ability to see the lines on the side of the road, not so much dissimilar from what it looks like when you’re driving at night and there is a lot of glare and halos. You can have that same effect during the daytime from snow,” said Dr. Brad Bloomberg.

It’s more noticeable in older people and cataracts are coming into play.