Summit and Miami counties report highest COVID-19 death toll, fewer cases

Both Summit and Miami counties have recorded five deaths each from COVID-19

(WKBN) – While Summit and Miami counties in Ohio are reporting the state’s highest death toll from COVID-19, neither county is reporting the highest number of cases.

According to numbers reported Sunday by the Ohio Department of Health, the county with the largest number of COVID-19 cases is Cuyahoga at 449. Of those, 95 have been hospitalized and three have died.

The next largest outbreak is in Franklin County with 247 cases, 35 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Summit County comes in third with 99 cases, 25 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Miami County has reported 43 cases, 14 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Mahoning County has the sixth-largest outbreak in the state with 84 cases, 46 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Trumbull is tenth in the state with 36 cases, 23 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Columbiana County has 11 reported cases, 8 hospitalizations and one death.

Across the state, there have been 1,653 reported cases, 403 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.