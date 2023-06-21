(WKBN) — Today, June 21, is the summer solstice, marking the first day of summer! This year, the official start of summer hits at 10:58 a.m.

The summer solstice occurs at the moment the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum, directly over the Tropic of Cancer, according to National Weather Service. Because the sun is at its maximum elevation, the summer solstice marks the longest day of the year for the northern hemisphere.

After the summer solstice, daylight hours will gradually shorten as the months pass, eventually reaching the lowest amount of sunlight during the winter solstice in December.

While today’s sunset in Youngstown does not mark the latest sunset of the year at 8:58 p.m., sunrise times will gradually get later after peaking this morning at 5:50 a.m.

Alex George contributed to this report.