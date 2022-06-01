YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer jobs are not just for children anymore — positions are available for adults too. There’s no specific place to apply for everything, so it’ll take some work on your part. But, the city of Youngstown has openings to help.

There are plenty of opportunities for summer jobs in Youngstown. The parks and recreation department is ready to hire right now.

“We have our seasonal employment with our laborers that is available. That would be with our grass cutting crew, making sure the maintain of our parks and the upkeep of them. We also have positions available with our summer camp,” said Dawn Turnage with Youngstown Parks & Rec.

The laborer’s position requires someone to be 17 years old. For the rec center job, you must be at least 18. That position includes working with children and getting them involved in recreation and playing, along with some programming for senior citizens.

Whether you just need short-term employment or work until going to school, the summer job can fit your schedule.

“It is, that’s a great benefit here. We start off here as a laborer is at $15 an hour and you have the weekends off,” Turnage said.

And even one day during the week. The job is for a minimum of 25 hours.

You can also sign up to work special events. Many people use the summer job as a starting point.

“We do, we have people who have been with us for quite some time and then as time went on, when full-time positions come available and I have opportunity to apply for them. Definitely is an opportunity for you to be the first in line to interview for those,” Turnage said.

The city also has some good news concerning one popular summer spot — the pool will open with no delay.

“Our lifeguards, first year, that in quite some time, we are full of lifeguards,” Turnage said.

The city had no trouble getting lifeguards. It has eight with 25 signed up for the next training. The pool opens in two weeks.

Applications are available at the city parks and recreation office Monday through Friday.