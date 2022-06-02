BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield Township is getting ready for its three Summer on the Green events.

The fun kicks off Saturday with a Craft and Vendor Fair where 12 different vendors selling items from children’s clothing, to cat trees, and afghan blankets will be set up on the green in the center of Brookfield.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next fair is scheduled for July 23.

Vendors wishing to participate in that fair need to register with the township by July 18.

“We’re really excited because you know there’s plenty of room. It’s a center location. There’s plenty to be able to be used for and this will hopefully draw more people here,” said Brookfield Township Office Coordinator Tabatha Dickson.

Summer on the Green will round out the season on Sept. 3 during the Tour Route 7 60-mile yard sale. It’ll be the second time the township participates in the Labor Day weekend of garage sales that span from Hubbard to Conneaut.