BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The St. John’s Summer Greek Food Festival is back Friday.

Tables are loaded with pastries and tents are set up outside.

The church spent all yesterday setting up for the event which starts today and goes all weekend.

The festival, also known as the Glendi, will have lots of Greek food and live entertainment.

WKBN interviewed Co-Chair Anthony Orologas. He told viewers what they can expect.

The festivities begin at noon Friday and run until 9 p.m. This also applies for Saturday. The festival ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.