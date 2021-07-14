Summer Festival of the Arts Weekend sure to bring fun and culture to downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summer Festival of the Arts is happening this weekend in downtown Youngstown.

The event aims to bring music, art and culture together. Several different organizations have a variety of events planned to make for one fun weekend downtown.

Before the festivities at Summer Festival kick off, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Summerfest starts Thursday and will run through Sunday. You can enjoy music, dancing, and lots of great Greek food and pastries.

The hours for the St. Nicholas Summerfest are:

Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summer Festival, hosted by Youngstown State University, is happening Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be at its new location this year, Wean Park (229 E. Front St.), between the Market Street Bridge and the Covelli Centre.

Over 70 local and national artists will be there. The event is free.

The hours for Summer Festival are:

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then there are two big events on Saturday.

The first is the Robinson-Shuba Memorial Statue dedication at 9 a.m.

Secondly, the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Fest will be held at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Covelli Centre box office or on Ticketmaster.

There will be plenty to see and do downtown this weekend, so don’t miss it! You can also check out other events happening around the Valley this summer here.