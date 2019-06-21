Summer day camp kids enjoy sun after weeks of being cooped up inside

Pete and Penny's Summer Camp has a laundry list of rainy day activities, but the kids have been missing the outdoors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People all across the area were out and about Friday, finally getting to enjoy some sun. After almost two rainy weeks of indoor activities, kids from Pete and Penny’s Summer Camp at YSU spent time in the fresh air.

“They definitely like being outside a lot more because they get more creative when the sun’s out,” said Domonique Sak, with the summer camp.

Camp counselor Matt Horvatich said the camp has a laundry list of rainy day activities but after a while, he can tell the kids want to be outside.

“It can get challenging and you can tell the kids want to be outside,” he said. “After it’s raining for three to four days in a row, you get the sense of, ‘Can you take me outside, please?'”

Meanwhile, it was Family Fun Friday at Mill Creek Park’s Fellows Riverside Gardens. Sunshine means more smiles for everyone involved.

“When we have a sunshiney day, we just have all types of smiles. Families are coming out and doing all types of activities with us,” said Lynn Zocolo, with Mill Creek MetroParks.

These other activities include face painting, bracelet making and a science experiment.

With sunshine on the first day of summer, parents are hoping this could be a sign for what’s to come.