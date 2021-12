SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – For those in the Sebring area looking for something festive, the Sebring Christmas Festival is this Saturday.

There’s a ton of activities for you and your family to enjoy.

It all leads up to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and parade.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. in Harvest Park with a live nativity scene.

Once the parade wraps up, the community is invited to the Winter Wonderland Party with Santa at Gednetz-Ruzek and Brown Funeral Home.