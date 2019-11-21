Suicide rates among youth rise 65% in Ohio

One local doctor believes there is a link between online use and mental health issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a recent report, suicide rates in Ohio have increased significantly among those between the ages of 10 and 24.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, between 2007 and 2018, the rate of suicides between those ages have increased by 65%.

We talked with a local mental health professional to get an understanding of what could cause a young person to want to commit suicide.

“The individual starts to suffer with that privately. You know, they’re not…talking about it, maybe because they’re embarrassed or because they’re feeling overwhelmed with it and because they’re at the age where they’re not really skilled yet at verbally expressing their emotions. They go from this emotional trigger to this chronic sense of despair,” said Dr. Marzano, with Advanced Counseling Solutions.

Marzano believes there is a link between online use and mental health issues.

“At a younger age, kids are getting more access to phones, and the internet and just the social media. So at a younger age, they’re more exposed to topics, or bullying or social interaction that, developmentally speaking, they’re not ready to handle,” he said.

He said although many parents use parental controls, kids still have access to content in other ways. Sometimes they may use a friend’s phone or computer, or simply find ways to get around the parental controls.

Marzano said another cause of some mental discomfort among youth would be when a child or teen feels the need to fit in but is bullied by others.

In 2018, 28 people between the ages of 10 and 14 committed suicide in Ohio and 243 people between the ages of 15 and 24 committed suicide.

REPORT ON OHIO SUICIDE RATES, 2007 – 2018

Here in the Valley, Trumbull County is among the top 15 counties in the state with the highest suicide rates.

TRUMBULL COUNTY DEATHS BY SUICIDE 2019

In the past 10 years, Trumbull County has had 30 suicides between the ages of 15 and 24.

TRUMBULL COUNTY SUICIDE DATA, 2001 – 2019

With the opioid epidemic so significant, many times it’s hard to distinguish between an accidental overdose and an apparent suicide.

“In the past, people would make gestures, to some degree, as a cry for help and that action would get them the help they needed…Now it’s so lethal, they carry out a gesture that may be lethal that one time,” Marzano said.

He said one issue he sees is financial barriers. Some insurances don’t cover mental health care, leaving those in need without a way to pay for help.

“Just like we can say heart health is important, or our dental care is important or any other way to take care of our bodies is important but if we don’t have systems in place to provide those services, there’s going to be people suffering and have no way to get the service.”

Marzano also said a person’s home life has a lot to do with their mental health and a person experiencing problems at home can affect them mentally.

He said those who may be struggling with mental health issues or suicidal feelings should talk to someone they feel comfortable expressing their feelings to.

There are also organizations that offer help, such as Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

Another resource is the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to a professional 24/7.