Suicide awareness walk held in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — As National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month continues across the country, a group of people continued to raise that awareness Saturday afternoon.

Local non-profit organization For You I Will held an awareness walk at Roosevelt Park in Campbell.

Saturday’s walk allowed participants to share their stories and battles with depression, while also getting to meet new people.

The event’s organizer told guests that there are other options that can be taken.

This was the second year for the walk.

Those who were unable to attend but still wish to donate may send them to the American Foundation for Suicide.