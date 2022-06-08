YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ACTION, a grassroots community organization in Youngstown, is looking to expand into Trumbull County.

The group held an informative event Wednesday in Warren to introduce the community to the organization’s history and objectives.

ACTION seeks to unite faith groups, schools, neighborhood organizations, tenant councils, and other non-profits to work for social justice. The goal of Wednesday’s event was to get churches and organizations in Trumbull County together to join the ACTION community.

ACTION says they saw a need for the group in Trumbull County as there are a lot of issues with racial justice, housing, and food insecurity.

“All those issues exist right here in Trumbull County as well as they do in Mahoning County, so we want to do the same good that we’re doing down there up here,” said Jeffery Stanford, Action Expansion coordinator.

The goal is to expand as far as ACTION can. Stanford says this is a stepping stone, and right now they’re focused on expanding into Trumbull county, but they hope to expand into more counties in the future.